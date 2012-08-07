MUMBAI, Aug 7 Thirteen states raised 91.5 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) through 10-year loans, higher than the minimum target of 89.50 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The state of Karnataka raised 5 billion rupees through five-year bonds. For details of state loan auctions, see: State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Yield(per Average (billion Accepted ent) Yield rupees) (billion (percent) rupees) Andhra 7.5 7.5 10 8.90 8.8900 Pradesh Haryana 5.5 5.5 10 8.91 8.8938 Himachal 3 3 10 8.92 8.9051 Pradesh Jharkhand 3 3 10 8.93 8.9162 Kerala 20 20 10 8.92 8.9035 Madhya 10 10 10 8.92 8.8987 Pradesh Meghalaya 0.5 0 10 - - Mizoram 0.5 0 10 - - Nagaland 2.5 2.5 10 8.97 8.9592 Punjab 10 10 10 8.92 8.8962 Rajasthan 5 5 10 8.92 8.9010 Tamil 12 15 10 8.92 8.8997 Nadu* Uttar 10 10 10 8.93 8.9079 Pradesh Total 89.50 91.50 * The Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 3 billion rupees. State Notified Amount Security Cut-off Weighted Amount Re-Issued Price Average (Billion Accepted per Price per rupees) (Billion Hundred rupees) Hundred Karnataka 5 5 8.67% 99.78 100.01 Karnataka SDL 2017 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)