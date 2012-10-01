MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's central bank said on Monday 9 Indian states raised a total of 73 billion rupees via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 70 billion rupees. Karnataka state raised 10 billion rupees through price-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 8 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Yield Amount (bln Accepted (percent rupees) (bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 7.5 10 8.86 Gujarat 6 6 4 8.75 Haryana 5.5 5.5 10 8.86 Himachal Pradesh 4 4 5 8.75 Maharashtra 10 10 10 8.85 Punjab 10 10 10 8.86 Rajasthan 5 5 10 8.85 Tamil Nadu* 12 15 10 8.86 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 10 8.88 Total 70 73 Sr No State Notifie Amount Securi Cut-off Weighted Average Amount Accepted y Price Price per (bln (bln Re-Iss per Hundred rupees) rupees) ed Hundred 1 Karnataka * 8 10 8.74% 99.98 100.06 Karnat ka SDL 2016 *Government of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees and 3 billion rupees respectively. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180 7202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)