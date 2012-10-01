MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's central bank said on Monday 9 Indian states raised a total
of 73 billion rupees via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the
minimum target of 70 billion rupees.
Karnataka state raised 10 billion rupees through price-based auction, higher than the
minimum target of 8 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Yield
Amount (bln Accepted (percent
rupees) (bln
rupees)
Andhra Pradesh 7.5 7.5 10 8.86
Gujarat 6 6 4 8.75
Haryana 5.5 5.5 10 8.86
Himachal Pradesh 4 4 5 8.75
Maharashtra 10 10 10 8.85
Punjab 10 10 10 8.86
Rajasthan 5 5 10 8.85
Tamil Nadu* 12 15 10 8.86
Uttar Pradesh 10 10 10 8.88
Total 70 73
Sr No State Notifie Amount Securi Cut-off Weighted Average
Amount Accepted y Price Price per
(bln (bln Re-Iss per Hundred
rupees) rupees) ed Hundred
1 Karnataka * 8 10 8.74% 99.98 100.06
Karnat
ka SDL
2016
*Government of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2 billion
rupees and 3 billion rupees respectively.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
(shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180 7202; Reuters Messaging:
shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)