MUMBAI, Oct 19 Eight Indian states will raise at least 53.85 billion rupees ($1 billion) through sale of securities on Oct. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL (billion rupees) (in years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Gujarat * 8 10 Haryana 5.5 10 Jharkhand 5 10 Karnataka* 7.5 4 Kerala 10 10 Sikkim 0.35 10 Tamil Nadu * 10 10 Total 53.85 * The government of Gujarat will have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion rupees and governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees each. ($1=53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)