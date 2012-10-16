MUMBAI, Oct 16 India's central bank said on Tuesday seven states raised a total of 70.5 billion rupees ($13.3 billion) via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 65.5 billion rupees. The Karnataka state government raised 10 billion rupees through price-based auction, in line with the targeted amount, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. Sr No State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted ( in Yield (bln (bln years) rupees) rupees) (percent) 1 Arunachal 0.50 0.50 10 8.85 Pradesh 2 Gujarat * 8.00 10.00 10 8.84 3 Maharashtra 10.00 10.00 10 8.84 4 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.84 5 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 10 8.85 6 Uttar 10.00 10.00 10 8.86 Pradesh 7 West Bengal 20.00 20.00 10 8.90 Total 65.50 70.50 Sr State Notified Amount Security Cut-off Weighted Average No Amount Accepted Re-Issued Price Price per (bln (bln per Hundred rupees) rupees) Hundred 1 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 8.67% 99.91 100.00 Karnataka SDL 2017 *Governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees, and 3 billion rupees respectively. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)