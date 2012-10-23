India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
MUMBAI, Oct 23 India's central bank said on Tuesday eight states raised a total of 60.85 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 53.85 billion rupees. S State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off N Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (bln (bln (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra 7.50 7.50 10 8.80 Pradesh 2 Gujarat * 8.00 10.00 10 8.79 3 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.81 4 Jharkhand 5.00 5.00 10 8.81 5 Karnataka* 7.50 10.00 4 8.58 6 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.80 7 Sikkim 0.35 0.35 10 8.81 8 Tamil Nadu 10.00 12.50 10 8.80 * Total 53.85 60.85 *Government of Gujarat has retained an additional subscription of 2 billion rupees and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscriptions of 2.50 billion rupees each. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.