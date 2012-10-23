MUMBAI, Oct 23 India's central bank said on Tuesday eight states raised a total of 60.85 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 53.85 billion rupees. S State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off N Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (bln (bln (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra 7.50 7.50 10 8.80 Pradesh 2 Gujarat * 8.00 10.00 10 8.79 3 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.81 4 Jharkhand 5.00 5.00 10 8.81 5 Karnataka* 7.50 10.00 4 8.58 6 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.80 7 Sikkim 0.35 0.35 10 8.81 8 Tamil Nadu 10.00 12.50 10 8.80 * Total 53.85 60.85 *Government of Gujarat has retained an additional subscription of 2 billion rupees and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscriptions of 2.50 billion rupees each. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)