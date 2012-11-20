MUMBAI, Nov 20 India's central bank said on Tuesday 12 states raised a total of 97.96 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via state development loans, higher than the minimum target of 91.40 billion rupees. Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-of Weighted No Amount Accepte f Average (in d (Years Yield Yield bln (in ) (per (per rupees) bln cent) cent) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 8.91 8.8948 2 Bihar 12.50 12.50 10 8.97 8.9283 3 Gujarat 10.00 9.46 4 8.75 8.7232 4 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.94 8.8989 5 Karnataka* 7.50 9.60 4 8.77 8.7392 6 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.93 8.9005 7 Maharashtra 10.00 10.00 10 8.9 8.8880 8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 10 8.94 8.9400 9 Nagaland 2.00 2.00 10 8.98 8.9585 10 Rajasthan 10.00 10.00 10 8.92 8.8990 11 Tripura 0.90 0.90 10 8.94 8.9400 12 West Bengal * 15.00 20.00 10 9.01 8.9656 Total 91.40 97.96 * Governments of Karnataka and West Bengal have retained additional subscription up to maximum of 2.1 billion rupees, and 5 billion rupees, respectively. ($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)