MUMBAI, Nov 20 India's central bank said on Tuesday 12 states
raised a total of 97.96 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via state development
loans, higher than the minimum target of 91.40 billion rupees.
Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-of Weighted
No Amount Accepte f Average
(in d (Years Yield Yield
bln (in ) (per (per
rupees) bln cent) cent)
rupees)
1 Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 8.91 8.8948
2 Bihar 12.50 12.50 10 8.97 8.9283
3 Gujarat 10.00 9.46 4 8.75 8.7232
4 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.94 8.8989
5 Karnataka* 7.50 9.60 4 8.77 8.7392
6 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.93 8.9005
7 Maharashtra 10.00 10.00 10 8.9 8.8880
8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 10 8.94 8.9400
9 Nagaland 2.00 2.00 10 8.98 8.9585
10 Rajasthan 10.00 10.00 10 8.92 8.8990
11 Tripura 0.90 0.90 10 8.94 8.9400
12 West Bengal * 15.00 20.00 10 9.01 8.9656
Total 91.40 97.96
* Governments of Karnataka and West Bengal have retained additional
subscription up to maximum of 2.1 billion rupees, and 5 billion rupees,
respectively.
($1=55.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)