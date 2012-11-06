MUMBAI, Nov 6 India's central bank said on Tuesday eight states raised a total of 50 billion rupees ($919 million) via state development loans through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 48 billion rupees. Sr No State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Average (bln (bln (Years (per Yield rupees) rupees) cent) (per cent) 1 Andhra 7.50 7.50 10 8.85 8.8434 Pradesh 2 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 8.89 8.8701 3 Goa 1.50 1.50 10 8.85 8.8492 4 Karnatak 10.00 10.00 5 8.68 8.6647 5 Meghalay 1.00 1.00 10 8.94 8.8885 6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 8.86 8.8482 7 Tamil 8.00 10.00 10 8.86 8.8509 Nadu* 8 West 5.00 5.00 10 8.89 8.8808 Bengal Total 48.00 50.00 *Government of Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees. ($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)