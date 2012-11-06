MUMBAI, Nov 6 India's central bank said on Tuesday eight states
raised a total of 50 billion rupees ($919 million) via state development loans
through yield-based auction, higher than the minimum target of 48 billion
rupees.
Sr No State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted
Amount Accepted Yield Average
(bln (bln (Years (per Yield
rupees) rupees) cent) (per
cent)
1 Andhra 7.50 7.50 10 8.85 8.8434
Pradesh
2 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 8.89 8.8701
3 Goa 1.50 1.50 10 8.85 8.8492
4 Karnatak 10.00 10.00 5 8.68 8.6647
5 Meghalay 1.00 1.00 10 8.94 8.8885
6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 8.86 8.8482
7 Tamil 8.00 10.00 10 8.86 8.8509
Nadu*
8 West 5.00 5.00 10 8.89 8.8808
Bengal
Total 48.00 50.00
*Government of Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees.
($1=54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)