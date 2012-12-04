MUMBAI, Dec 4 India's central bank said on Tuesday six states raised a total of 37 billion Indian rupees ($676.42 million) via state development loans, higher than the minimum target of 33.5 billion rupees. Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepted Yield Average (in (in (Years) (per Yield billion billion cent) (per rupees) rupees) cent) 1 Andhra 7.50 7.50 10 8.91 8.8808 Pradesh 2 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.88 8.8721 3 Karnataka # 10.00 10.00 5 8.84 8.7780 4 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 11.50 10 8.89 8.8790 5 Tripura 1.00 1.00 10 8.9 8.8947 6 Uttarakhand 1.50 1.50 10 8.93 8.9300 Total 33.50 37.00 # Government of Karnataka has issued 5-year new security, while other state governments' bonds are issued for a tenor of 10 years. * Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 3.5 billion rupees. ($1=54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)