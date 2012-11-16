MUMBAI, Nov 16 The Reserve Bank of India said 12 Indian states will raise a minimum of 91.40 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) via state-development loans on Nov. 20. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL (in billion rupees ) (in years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Bihar 12.5 10 Gujarat 10 4 Haryana 5.5 10 Karnataka* 7.5 4 Kerala 10 10 Maharashtra 10 10 Meghalaya 0.5 10 Nagaland 20 10 Rajasthan 10 10 Tripura 0.9 10 West Bengal* 15 10 Total 91.40 *Government of Karnataka and West Bengal will have an option to retain additional subscription up to maximum of 2.5 billion rupees and 5 billion rupees respectively. ($1=55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)