MUMBAI, Jan 4 Nine Indian states will raise at least 59.08 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) through state development loans on Jan. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount(bln SDL(in Auction rupees) Years) 1 Bihar 13.00 10 Yield Based 2 Goa 1.50 10 Yield Based 3 Haryana 5.70 10 Yield Based 4 Jammu & Kashmir 5.00 10 Yield Based 5 Kerala 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Maharashtra 9.375 10 Yield Based 7 Puducherry 1.50 10 Yield Based 8 Punjab 5.00 10 Yield Based 9 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 10 Yield Based Total 59.075 * Tamil Nadu state has the option to retain additional subscription of up to 2 billion rupees. ($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)