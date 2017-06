MUMBAI, Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday eight states raised 76.45 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) via state development loans, higher than a minimum notified amount of 70.70 billion rupees. Following is the detailed table: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepted (Year) Yield Average (bln (bln (Percent) Yield rupees) rupees) (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.00 5.00 10 8.59 8.5900 2 Haryana 7.70 7.70 10 8.62 8.5874 3 Jharkhand 10.00 10.00 10 8.66 8.6285 4 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 10 8.62 8.5825 5 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 8.64 8.5922 6 Maharashtra* 15.00 18.75 10 8.62 8.6053 7 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10.00 10 8.62 8.5907 8 West Bengal 5.00 5.00 10 8.60 8.6000 Total 70.70 76.45 * Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 3.75 billion rupees and 2 billion rupees respectively. ($1 = 54.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)