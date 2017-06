MUMBAI, March 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 11 states raised 102.78 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) via state development loans, higher than a minimum notified amount of 98.78 billion rupees. Following is the detailed table: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepted (Year Yield Average (`in bln (`in bln s) (Percen Yield rupees) rupees) t) (Percent) 1 Andhra 20.00 20.00 10 8.64 8.6222 Pradesh 2 Bihar 2.00 2.00 10 8.62 8.6200 3 Goa 2.00 2.00 10 8.60 8.5949 4 Haryana 10.00 10.00 10 8.60 8.5922 5 Jharkhand 8.00 8.00 10 8.64 8.6131 6 Kerala 12.33 12.33 10 8.63 8.6084 7 Maharashtra* 20.00 22.00 10 8.62 8.5990 8 Nagaland 1.95 1.95 10 8.62 8.6148 9 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 10.00 10 8.60 8.5913 10 Tripura 2.50 2.50 10 8.60 8.6000 11 West Bengal 12.00 12.00 10 8.66 8.6421 Total 98.78 102.78 * Government of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will each have an option to retain additional subscription up to maximum of 2 billion rupees. ($1=54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)