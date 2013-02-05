MUMBAI, Feb 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 7 states raised 76.7
billion rupees ($1.44 billion) via state development loans, in line with target.
Following is the detailed table:
Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted
. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average
No (in bln (in bln (Percent) Yield
rupees) rupees) (percent)
1 Andhra Pradesh 25.00 25.00 10 8.72 8.6902
2 Bihar 5.00 5.00 10 8.69 8.6695
3 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 8.68 8.6624
4 Haryana 5.70 5.70 10 8.66 8.6500
5 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 8.67 8.6695
6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 8.71 8.6792
7 Uttarakhand 11.00 1.00 10 8.67 8.6570
Total 76.70 76.70
($1=53.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)