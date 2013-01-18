MUMBAI, Jan 18 Eleven Indian states will raise at least 99.02 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) through state development loans on Jan. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL Type of Auction (in billion (in Years) rupees) Andhra Pradesh 20 10 Yield Based Gujarat 15 10 Yield Based Haryana 5.7 10 Yield Based Himachal Pradesh # 5 4 Yield Based Kerala 15 10 Yield Based Madhya Pradesh 10 10 Yield Based Meghalaya 0.8 10 Yield Based Puducherry 1.52 10 Yield Based Rajasthan 10 10 Yield Based Tamil Nadu * 8 10 Yield Based West Bengal 8 10 Yield Based Total 99.02 #Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to issue 4 year new security while other state governments' SDL securities will be issued for a tenor of 10 years. * Government of Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional subscription up to maximum of 2 billion rupees. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)