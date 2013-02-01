BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Feb 1 Seven Indian states will raise 76.7 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) via 10-year state development loans on Feb. 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: State Notified Amount Tenor of Type of Auction SDL (in billion rupees) (in Years) Andhra Pradesh 25 10 Yield Based Bihar 5 10 Yield Based Gujarat 10 10 Yield Based Haryana 5.7 10 Yield Based Maharashtra 15 10 Yield Based Punjab 5 10 Yield Based Uttarakhand 11 10 Yield Based Total 76.7 ($1=53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------