Feb 14 Eight Indian states will raise at least 70.70 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) via 10-year state development loans on Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (in billion (in Years) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.00 10 Yield Based 2 Haryana 7.70 10 Yield Based 3 Jharkhand 10.00 10 Yield Based 4 Karnataka 10.00 10 Yield Based 5 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Maharashtra* 15.00 10 Yield Based 7 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10 Yield Based 8 West Bengal 5.00 10 Yield Based Total 70.70 * Government of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional subscription up to 3.75 billion rupees and 2.00 billion rupees respectively, the central bank said. ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)