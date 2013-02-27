MUMBAI Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India said Punjab state was scheduled to raise 3 billion rupees ($56.18 million) through auction of 10-year state development loans on March 1.

The auction will be conducted through yield based method, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday. ($1 = 53.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)