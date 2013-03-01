MUMBAI, March 1 Eleven Indian states will raise at least 98.78 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via 10-year state development loans on March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of Auction No. Amount SDL (in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Andhra Pradesh 20.00 10 Yield Based 2 Bihar 2.00 10 Yield Based 3 Goa 2.00 10 Yield Based 4 Haryana 10.00 10 Yield Based 5 Jharkhand 8.00 10 Yield Based 6 Kerala 12.33 10 Yield Based 7 Maharashtra * 20.00 10 Yield Based 8 Nagaland 1.95 10 Yield Based 9 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 10 Yield Based 10 Tripura 2.50 10 Yield Based 11 West Bengal 12.00 10 Yield Based Total 98.78 * Government of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will each have an option to retain additional subscription up to 2.00 billion rupees, the central bank said. ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)