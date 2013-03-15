MUMBAI, March 15 Fifteen Indian states will raise at least 93.65 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) via 4, 10-year state development loans on March 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (` in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Bihar 11.00 10 Yield Based 2 Chhattisgarh 15.00 10 Yield Based 3 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 4 Yield # Based 4 Jharkhand 3.00 10 Yield Based 5 Karnataka * 5.00 10 Yield Based 6 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 10 Yield Based 7 Maharashtra 14.25 10 Yield Based 8 Meghalaya 0.55 10 Yield Based 9 Mizoram 0.71 10 Yield Based 10 Nagaland 0.10 10 Yield Based 11 Punjab 2.00 10 Yield Based 12 Rajasthan 10.00 10 Yield Based 13 Sikkim 0.24 10 Yield Based 14 Tripura 0.80 10 Yield Based 15 West Bengal 15.00 10 Yield Based Total 93.65 # Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to issue 4 year new security while other state governments' SDL securities will be issued for a tenor of 10 years. * Government of Karnataka will have an option to retain additional subscription up to maximum of 5 bln rupees. ($1=54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)