MUMBAI, March 15 Fifteen Indian states will
raise at least 93.65 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) via 4,
10-year state development loans on March 19, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
Following are the details:
Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of
No. Amount SDL Auction
(` in bln (in
rupees) Years)
1 Bihar 11.00 10 Yield
Based
2 Chhattisgarh 15.00 10 Yield
Based
3 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 4 Yield
# Based
4 Jharkhand 3.00 10 Yield
Based
5 Karnataka * 5.00 10 Yield
Based
6 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 10 Yield
Based
7 Maharashtra 14.25 10 Yield
Based
8 Meghalaya 0.55 10 Yield
Based
9 Mizoram 0.71 10 Yield
Based
10 Nagaland 0.10 10 Yield
Based
11 Punjab 2.00 10 Yield
Based
12 Rajasthan 10.00 10 Yield
Based
13 Sikkim 0.24 10 Yield
Based
14 Tripura 0.80 10 Yield
Based
15 West Bengal 15.00 10 Yield
Based
Total 93.65
# Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to issue 4 year
new security while other state governments' SDL securities will
be issued for a tenor of 10 years.
* Government of Karnataka will have an option to retain
additional subscription up to maximum of 5 bln rupees.
($1=54 rupees)
