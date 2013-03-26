MUMBAI, March 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday two states raised 6.50 billion rupees ($119.7 million) via state development loans, in line with target. Following is the detailed table: State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average Yield (billion) (billion) (Percent) (percent) Arunachal 1 1 10 8.61 8.6100 Pradesh Jammu & 5.5 5.5 10 8.74 8.6642 Kashmir Total 6.5 6.5 ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)