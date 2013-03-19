March 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 15 states raised 93.65 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) via state development loans. Following is the detailed table. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average Yield (billion) (billion) (Percent) (Percent) Bihar 11.00 11.00 10 8.64 8.5577 Chhattisgarh 15.00 15.00 10 8.65 8.5712 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 4 8.42 8.4200 Jharkhand 3.00 3.00 10 8.62 8.5703 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 10 8.65 8.6027 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 15.00 10 8.63 8.5732 Maharashtra 14.25 14.25 10 8.54 8.5289 Meghalaya 0.55 0.55 10 8.54 8.5400 Mizoram 0.71 0.71 10 8.55 8.5500 Nagaland 0.10 0.10 10 8.55 8.5500 Punjab 2.00 2.00 10 8.54 8.5400 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.52 8.5200 Sikkim 0.24 0.24 10 8.54 8.5400 Tripura 0.80 0.80 10 8.55 8.5500 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 10 8.66 8.5695 Total 93.65 93.65 ($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)