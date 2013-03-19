(Corrects total amount accepted in headline and table to 94.06 bln from 93.65
bln, as well as accepted and notified amounts for Karnataka and Rajasthan. RBI
corrects.)
March 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 15 states
raised 94.06 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) via state development loans.
Following is the detailed table.
State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted
Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average Yield
(billion) (billion) (Percent) (Percent)
Bihar 11.00 11.00 10 8.64 8.5577
Chhattisgarh 15.00 15.00 10 8.65 8.5712
Himachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 4 8.42 8.4200
Jharkhand 3.00 3.00 10 8.62 8.5703
Karnataka 5.00 10.00 10 8.65 8.6027
Madhya Pradesh 15.00 15.00 10 8.63 8.5732
Maharashtra 14.25 14.25 10 8.54 8.5289
Meghalaya 0.55 0.55 10 8.54 8.5400
Mizoram 0.71 0.71 10 8.55 8.5500
Nagaland 0.10 0.10 10 8.55 8.5500
Punjab 2.00 2.00 10 8.54 8.5400
Rajasthan 10.00 5.41 10 8.52 8.5200
Sikkim 0.24 0.24 10 8.54 8.5400
Tripura 0.80 0.80 10 8.55 8.5500
West Bengal 15.00 15.00 10 8.66 8.5695
Total 93.65 94.06
($1=54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)