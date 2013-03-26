BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
MUMBAI, March 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday state governments' market borrowing in the April-June quarter is expected to be 300-350 billion rupees.
The state loan auctions would be generally conducted on alternate Tuesdays, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year