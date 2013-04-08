MUMBAI, April 8 The state of Nagaland will raise 1.2 billion rupees ($21.9 million) via 10-year loan on April 9, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

On Friday, the central bank had said five states will raise 25.93 billion rupees via loans.

($1=54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)