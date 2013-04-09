BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
MUMBAI, April 9 Six Indian states raised 27.13 billion rupees via state development loans, in line with target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. See table for the cut-off yeilds. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average (billion) (billion) (Percent) Yield (percent) Haryana 6.63 6.63 10 8.49 8.4896 Himachal 2.50 2.50 04 8.31 8.2964 Pradesh Meghalaya 1.00 1.00 10 8.50 8.5000 Mizoram 0.80 0.80 10 8.50 8.5000 Nagaland 1.20 1.20 10 8.50 8.5000 Punjab 15.00 15.00 10 8.51 8.4953 Total 27.13 27.13 (Reporting by Shamik Paul ; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)