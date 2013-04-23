MUMBAI, April 23 Seven Indian states raised 54.50 billion rupees ($1 billion) via state development loans, above target amount of 52.50 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. See table for the cut-off yields. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Average Amount (bln) Accepted (bln) (Years) Yield Yield (percent) (Percent) Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2280 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 8.24 8.2260 Himachal 2.50 2.50 10 8.24 8.2295 Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 2.00 10 8.27 8.2561 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2356 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2293 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 8.26 8.2491 Total 52.50 54.50 *Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees. ($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)