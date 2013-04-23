MUMBAI, April 23 Seven Indian states raised 54.50 billion rupees ($1 billion)
via state development loans, above target amount of 52.50 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement on Tuesday.
See table for the cut-off yields.
State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Average
Amount (bln) Accepted (bln) (Years) Yield Yield (percent)
(Percent)
Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2280
Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 8.24 8.2260
Himachal 2.50 2.50 10 8.24 8.2295
Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 2.00 10 8.27 8.2561
Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2356
Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10.00 10 8.25 8.2293
West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 8.26 8.2491
Total 52.50 54.50
*Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees.
($1=54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)