MUMBAI, April 18 Seven Indian states will raise at least 52.5 billion rupees ($972.2 million) via 10-year state development loans on April 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Andhra 10.00 10 Yield Based Pradesh 2 Gujarat 10.00 10 Yield Based 3 Himachal 2.50 10 Yield Based Pradesh 4 Jammu & 2.00 10 Yield Based Kashmir 5 Kerala 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10 Yield Based 7 West Bengal 10.00 10 Yield Based Total 52.50 * Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional amount of up to 2 billion rupees. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)