MUMBAI, May 17 Eleven Indian states will raise at least 64.80 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) via state development loans on May 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Name of the State Notified amount (billion) Andhra Pradesh 10.00 Goa 2.00 Haryana 10.00 Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 Kerala 5.00 Punjab 2.00 Nagaland 0.80 Rajasthan 5.00 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 West Bengal 10.00 64.80 * Government of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of 2 billion rupees over and above the notified amount. ($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)