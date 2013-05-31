MUMBAI, May 31 Five Indian states will raise at least 36 billion rupees ($640.06 million) via state development loans on June 4, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (bln rupees ) 1 Himachal Pradesh 6.00 2 Punjab 7.00 3 Rajasthan 5.00 4 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 5 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 Total 36.00 * Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of 2 billion rupees over and above the notified amount. ($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)