MUMBAI May 7 The Reserve Bank of India allotted the state of Tamil Nadu loans at 8.10 percent, Punjab at 8.11 percent, three dealers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the central bank had auctioned loans from six states for a total of at least 41 billion rupees ($757.86 million).

Dealers said the results were available on the RBI's electronic platform known as 'e-kuber'.

According to traders, RBI allotted Kerala loans at 8.10 percent, Rajasthan at 8.09 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 8.11 percent, and Chhattisgarh at 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Shamik Paul, Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)