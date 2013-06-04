MUMBAI, June 4 Five Indian states raised 38 billion rupees ($670.19 million) via state development loans, above the minimum target amount of 36 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. See table for the cut-off yields: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepted (Years Yield Average (` bln (` bln ) (Percent Yield rupees) rupees) ) (percent) 1 Himachal 6.00 6.00 10 7.62 7.6197 Pradesh 2 Punjab 7.00 7.00 10 7.63 7.6298 3 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 7.63 7.6284 4 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10.00 10 7.62 7.6168 5 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 7.63 7.6232 Total 36.00 38.00 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=56.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)