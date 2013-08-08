MUMBAI, Aug 8 Seven Indian states will sell at least 73 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of state government bonds on Aug. 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. State Notified Amount No. (bln rupees) 1 Andhra 18.00 Pradesh 2 Gujarat 15.00 3 Haryana 5.00 4 Karnataka 10.00 5 Maharashtra* 15.00 6 Punjab 5.00 7 Rajasthan 5.00 Total 73.00 * Maharashtra has the option to retain additional an 3.75 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=60.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)