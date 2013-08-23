MUMBAI, Aug 23 Eleven Indian states will sell up to 86.05 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) of government bonds on Aug. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 10.00 2. Goa 1.50 3. Gujarat 15.00 4. Haryana 7.50 5. Kerala 11.00 6. Maharashtra* 15.00 7. Nagaland 0.6 8. Punjab 5.00 9. Rajasthan 5.00 10. Sikkim 0.45 11. West Bengal 15.00 Total 86.05 * Maharashtra has the option to retain additional an 3.75 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)