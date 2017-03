MUMBAI, Aug 26 Twelve Indian states, including Jharkhand, will raise at least 88.05 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) of government bonds on Aug. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. On Friday, the RBI said 11 states would raise up to 86.05 bln rupees through bonds. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 10.00 2. Goa 1.50 3. Gujarat 15.00 4. Haryana 7.50 5. Kerala 11.00 6. Maharashtra* 15.00 7. Nagaland 0.6 8. Punjab 5.00 9. Rajasthan 5.00 10. Sikkim 0.45 11. West Bengal 15.00 12. Jharkhand 2.00 Total 88.05 * Maharashtra has the option to retain additional an 3.75 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 64.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)