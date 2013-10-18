MUMBAI, Oct 18 Thirteen Indian states will sell a minimum of 108.81 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of 10-year government bonds on Oct. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 14.00 2. Arunachal Pradesh 1.00 3. Bihar 10.00 4. Gujarat 10.00 5. Haryana 4.70 6. Jammu & Kashmir 3.00 7. Karnataka 20.00 8. Kerala 5.00 9. Maharashtra 20.00 10. Rajasthan 5.00 11. Sikkim 0.45 12. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 13. West Bengal 5.66 Total 108.81 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)