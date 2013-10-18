MUMBAI, Oct 18 Thirteen Indian states will sell a minimum of
108.81 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of 10-year government bonds on Oct. 22,
the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Following is the detailed table:
Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln
rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh 14.00
2. Arunachal Pradesh 1.00
3. Bihar 10.00
4. Gujarat 10.00
5. Haryana 4.70
6. Jammu & Kashmir 3.00
7. Karnataka 20.00
8. Kerala 5.00
9. Maharashtra 20.00
10. Rajasthan 5.00
11. Sikkim 0.45
12. Tamil Nadu* 10.00
13. West Bengal 5.66
Total 108.81
*Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription up to a
maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount.
($1 = 61.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)