Dec 16 Fourteen Indian states will raise at least 122.60 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) through 10-year loans on Dec. 17, said the central bank on Monday, adding Mizoram government's 600 million rupees to the previously announced auction on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 20.00 2. Bihar 10.00 3. Gujarat 12.00 4. Haryana 8.50 5. Karnataka 12.00 6. Kerala 5.00 7. Maharashtra 15.00 8. Manipur 1.00 9. Punjab 2.50 10. Rajasthan 5.00 11. Tamil Nadu* 16.00 12. Uttar Pradesh 5.00 13. West Bengal 10.00 14. Mizoram 0.60 Total 122.60 * Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 4.00 bln rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 62.1650 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)