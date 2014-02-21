MUMBAI, Feb 21 Eleven state governments will raise a minimum of 85.30 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 25, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details of the auction: Name of the state Notified amount (in bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 20.00 Arunachal Pradesh 0.80 Bihar 10.00 Goa 1.00 Gujarat* 12.00 Haryana 10.00 Kerala 10.00 Mizoram 0.50 Nagaland 1.00 Uttarakhand 10.00 West Bengal 10.00 Total 85.30 *Gujarat state will have option to retain additional subscription upto a maximum of 3.60 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)