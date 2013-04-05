MUMBAI, April 5 Five Indian states will raise 25.93 billion rupees ($473.18 million) via 4, 10-year state development loans on April 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (`in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Haryana 6.63 10 Yield Based 2 Himachal 2.50 04 Yield Based Pradesh 3 Meghalaya 1.00 10 Yield Based 4 Mizoram 0.80 10 Yield Based 5 Punjab 15.00 10 Yield Based Total 25.93 ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ron Askew)