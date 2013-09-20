BRIEF-NTPC Ltd commissions unit 2 of 250 MW of unit Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
MUMBAI, Sept 20 Twelve Indian states will sell a minimum of 92.35 billion indian rupees ($1.49 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 9.00 2. Gujarat 15.00 3. Haryana 10.00 4. Himachal Pradesh 1.75 5. Madhya Pradesh 5.00 6. Maharashtra 15.00 7. Manipur 1.00 8. Meghalaya 0.60 9. Punjab 5.00 10. Rajasthan 5.00 11. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12. West Bengal 15.00 Total 92.35 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription upto a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project