MUMBAI, Dec 13 Thirteen Indian states, will raise at least 122 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) through 10-year loans on Dec. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 20.00 2. Bihar 10.00 3. Gujarat 12.00 4. Haryana 8.50 5. Karnataka 12.00 6. Kerala 5.00 7. Maharashtra 15.00 8. Manipur 1.00 9. Punjab 2.50 10. Rajasthan 5.00 11. Tamil Nadu* 16.00 12. Uttar Pradesh 5.00 13. West Bengal 10.00 Total 122.00 * Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 4.00 bln rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.7150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)