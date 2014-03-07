MUMBAI, March 7 Eleven state governments will raise a minimum of 85.45 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) via loans on March. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Ten states will sell 10 year bonds in the auction, while Gujarat will raise at least 7 billion rupees via four-year loans. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. Name of the State Notified amount No. (bln Rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh* 17.50 2. Gujarat*# 7.00 3. Haryana 12.90 4. Jharkhand 5.00 5. Nagaland 0.20 6. Sikkim 0.35 7. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 8. Tripura 1.50 9. Uttarakhand 10.00 10. Uttar Pradesh 10.00 11. West Bengal 10.00 Total 84.45 * Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees, 2.10 billion rupees and 2.50 billion rupees respectively over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.2500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)