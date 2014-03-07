MUMBAI, March 7 Eleven state governments will
raise a minimum of 85.45 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) via
loans on March. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Ten states will sell 10 year bonds in the auction, while
Gujarat will raise at least 7 billion rupees via four-year
loans.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. Name of the State Notified amount
No. (bln Rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh* 17.50
2. Gujarat*# 7.00
3. Haryana 12.90
4. Jharkhand 5.00
5. Nagaland 0.20
6. Sikkim 0.35
7. Tamil Nadu* 10.00
8. Tripura 1.50
9. Uttarakhand 10.00
10. Uttar Pradesh 10.00
11. West Bengal 10.00
Total 84.45
* Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will have option to
retain additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees, 2.10
billion rupees and 2.50 billion rupees respectively over the
notified amount.
($1 = 61.2500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)