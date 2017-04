MUMBAI, Aug 13 India's central bank said seven states raised a total of 56.91 billion rupees via 10-year state-development loans, against a target of 73 billion rupees. The central bank did not sell any of the Gujarat loans while Maharashtra raised only 13.91 billion rupees, lower than its target of 15 billion rupees. For detailed results of the auction see: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (Bln (Bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 18 18 10 9.71 2. Gujarat 15 Nil 10 NA 3. Haryana 5 5 10 9.89 4. Karnataka 10 10 10 9.65 5. Maharashtra 15 13.91 10 9.60 6. Punjab 5 5 10 9.87 7. Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.82 Total 73 56.91 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)