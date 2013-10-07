MUMBAI, Oct 7 Twelve Indian states will sell a minimum of 111.20 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 5- and 10-year government bonds on Oct. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, adding the state of West Bengal to its list previously announced on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Bihar 15.00 2. Chhattisgarh 8.00 3. Gujarat 10.00 4. Haryana 4.70 5. Kerala 7.50 6. Madhya 10.00 Pradesh 7. Maharashtra 15.00 8. Punjab 6.00 9. Rajasthan 5.00 10. Tamil 10.00 Nadu* # 11. Uttar 10.00 Pradesh* 12. West Bengal 10.00 Total 111.20 *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will have option each to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. #Tamil Nadu will issue five-year bonds. ($1 = 61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Tony Munroe)