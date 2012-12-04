MUMBAI Dec 4 The Reserve Bank of India signed a currency swap agreement with Bank of Japan to swap their local currencies against the U.S. dollar for up to $15 billion, a statement said on Tuesday.

"The arrangement aims at addressing short-term liquidity difficulties and supplementing the existing international financial arrangements," the RBI said.

The bilateral swap arrangement is for a period of three years. The two countries had earlier signed a similar pact for up to $3 billion from June 2008 to June 2011. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)