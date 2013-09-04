(Corrects to show 100 bps concessional rate applicable to banks' overseas borrowing, not NRI deposits)

MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India will offer a swap window to banks for fresh dollar deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, which will be available to lenders till Nov. 30, 2013, new Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in his first media briefing after taking charge.

The central bank will offer the swap for dollar funds mobilised for three years and above at a fixed rate of 3.5 percent per annum.

The RBI will also provide swap lines at a concessional rate of 100 basis points below the market rate to banks for their overseas borrowing, he said.

Reuters earlier on Wednesday reported that central bank has sounded out lenders on offering forex swap lines at below-market rates for banks raising deposits from non-resident Indians as it considers ways to attract funds to support the battered rupee