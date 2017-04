MUMBAI Feb 5 The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years and selling equivalent amount of longer tenure securities last week with an institutional investor, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The government had budgeted to switch 500 billion rupees of bonds in the current fiscal year to reduce a bunched-up redemption pressure in the next three years by buying short-end bonds and selling long-end ones.

The RBI also cancelled a previously deferred bond auction worth 150 billion rupees that was scheduled on Jan 17 which will bring down the government's market borrowing for the fiscal year ending March. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)