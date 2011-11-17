MUMBAI Nov 17 India's central bank on Thursday said five external members of its technical advisory panel on monetary policy had suggested a pause in rate hikes for the Oct. 25 policy review, while one member had called for a 25 basis points increase.

The central bank released minutes of the technical advisory committee on monetary policy that was held on Oct. 19. One external member, who was absent, did not present her view.

India's central bank raised interest rates in its Oct. 25 review, for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

The central bank's technical advisory panel on monetary policy has twelve members -- the Governor, the four deputy governors, two members from RBI's central board and five external experts.

The role of the committee is advisory in nature. The RBI takes into account the advice of the committee but the final decision lies with the bank.

The RBI releases the minutes of the meeting of the technical committee about a month after the quarterly policy statement. The minutes do not specify the policy stance adopted by individual members and often does not indicate the views of all members of the panel. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)