* RBI defies majority external members call for pause in
rates
* All members said inflation major concern, will not ease
soon
MUMBAI Nov 17 India's central bank chief
Duvvuri Subbarao pushed ahead with a rate hike at the October
monetary policy meeting, overruling a majority of external
members of an advisory panel who had argued for a pause, minutes
released Thursday showed.
Five of the seven external members of the technical panel
on monetary policy, which is advisory in nature and has no
voting powers, suggested the repo rate be kept unchanged at 8.25
percent, while one member had called for a 25 basis points
increase.
One member was not present at the meeting and didn't present
her views. The minutes did not release the views of the governor
and his deputies.
Subbarao, however, went against the recommendations and
hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points, but signalled a hold in
the December policy.
The increase, which was the 13th in a tightening
cycle that began in early 2010 was possibly also the final one,
on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally
begin to ease starting in December.
"I think the central bank was just worried about the high
inflationary pressures and they didn't want to be seen as having
lost their guard," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at
Bank of Baroda.
"However, they have hiked rates two times and banks have not
transmitted, so they have clearly exhausted the space to hike
further. Demand for credit has also dried up," she added.
The central bank's technical advisory panel on
monetary policy has twelve members -- the Governor, the four
deputy governors, and seven external experts.
The central bank released minutes of the technical advisory
committee on monetary policy that was held on Oct. 19.
The RBI takes into account the advice of the committee but
the final decision lies with the central bank chief.
The RBI releases the minutes of the meeting of the technical
committee about a month after the quarterly policy statement.
The minutes do not specify the policy stance adopted by
individual members and often does not indicate the views of all
members of the panel.
The minutes showed that one external member suggested a 25
bps hike in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) to curtail bank
borrowing from the RBI's liquidity window.
Another member recommended allowing some nominal exchange
rate appreciation to reduce cost pressures on economy, the
minutes showed.
Some members also raised concerns over the high fiscal
deficit and the risk of slippage in current fiscal year. The
government's target for fiscal deficit stands at 4.6 percent
currently, but most private economists expect it to rise to as
much as 5.6 percent.
All members observed that inflation was a major concern and
would not ease immediately, it showed.
Those who argued against the rate hike said inflation was
driven by external and supply side factors and thus rate hikes
were hurting investment and growth, without curbing inflation.
"In view of slowing global economy, it was expected that the
global commodity prices may soften gradually, which should help
moderate inflation, going forward," the minutes said, as a
reason for some members to oppose the rate hike.
Latest data released earlier this week showed
India's wholesale prices rose more than expected in October as
the cost of food and fuel increased, raising doubts about the
central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the
end of the year.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)