MUMBAI Nov 27 Tata Sons, the holding
company of the Tata Group, has withdrawn its application for a
domestic banking license, the central bank said in a statement
on Wednesday.
"The company has indicated that its current financial
services operating model best supports the needs of the Tata
Group's domestic and overseas strategy, and provides adequate
operating flexibility to its companies, while securing the
interests of the Group's diverse stakeholder base," the Reserve
Bank of India said.
The RBI has accepted the application withdrawal request,
according to the statement.
Tata Sons had filed the application on July 1, according to
the RBI. Companies in the Tata Group include Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Steel
Ltd.
RBI had said in September that Value Industries, a unit of
diversified conglomerate Videocon Industries Ltd, had
also withdrawn its application.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)