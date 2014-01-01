* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.7293 percent versus 8.6875 percent last week

* India cbank says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7705 percent versus 8.8361 percent 2 weeks ago

* India sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.87 rupees - cbank

* India sells 30 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.81 rupees - cbank